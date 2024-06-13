Registration has opened for a live education event for apparel decorators in the US, run by industry veterans Dan “Dot-Tone” Campbell, JJ McCampbell and Marshall Atkinson.

Shirt Lab Nashville runs in the Tennessee capital on 9 and 10 August, offering a hands-on training lab for designers and art departments in the garment decoration sector.

It will cover workflows from sales to art department to production, how to properly separate files in Adobe Photoshop, and creating art with AI design tool Midjourney. It also includes a networking event plus meals.

The three educators have combined experience of nearly 100 years, making them “master-level guides in simulated process seps and art department workflow”.

Dan “Dot-Tone” Campbell is an apparel artist and award-winning colour separations artist from Tennessee with over 35 years of experience in the apparel screen printing industry.

JJ McCampbell has worked in the screen printing industry since 1982 in roles such as artist, manual and automatic press operator, screen room manager and production manager as well as owning and operating his own screen printing shop for 18 years.

Marshall Atkinson is a consultant and thought leader in the garment decoration industry who broadcasts through his own podcast as well as channels on YouTube and other platforms.

Marshall said: “If your art department needs help reducing time, increasing creativity, and developing simulated process separation skills, this is the one class that your team can not miss.”

Shirt Lab is a hub for networking and education which also runs international online events such as the Shirt Lab Summit.

For tickets and more information about Shirt Lab Nashville, visit shirtlablive.com.