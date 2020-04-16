US company 1350 Custom Apparel has created screen printed ‘shirt kits’ for kids to decorate at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Based in North Carolina, the garment decoration company had recently opened a retail store in March 2020, selling its own branded custom apparel and gifts. Jeff Schafer, co-owner and founder of 1350, said: “It was a heck of a time to open a new store because the Covid-19 pandemic found its way to our area just a week later.

“Shortly after we had our soft opening, our state governor ordered our retail doors to be closed to public sales. Naturally that hurt our bottom line, so we started brainstorming ways to continue to pay the bills.

“My wife Felicia thought up the idea to offer shirts and towels that children could colour on, and at least keep their minds busy for a little bit while their schools are temporarily shut down.”