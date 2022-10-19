Garment decorators and other print businesses are being urged to tell the Government how rising energy costs will affect them in the hope of gaining longer-term support.

The Independent Print Industries Association (IPIA) and Graphic Print Media Alliance (GPMA) have been asked to put together a case for the print sector, including garment decorators, to be considered a “vulnerable industry”.

After the current discount on wholesale gas and electricity prices for non-domestic customers ends on March 31 next year, the Government has said it will look at providing further help with energy costs to sectors that have “vulnerable industry” status.

The two industry bodies are asking business owners to fill in an online form before the Government closes the questionnaire at 23.55 on Monday 24 October 2022.

According to the government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, “the wider evidence base we have, the more likely it will be that sectors will be considered for support”.

IPIA general manager Brendan Perring made the “urgent” call for print businesses to provide evidence to the Government, saying it was vital for ensuring the print industry is “protected with a long-term utilities cost cap”.

Click here for background on the energy cap and the Government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme.

Complete the form at https://beis.fra1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cTob3uhBoMiwgOW.

