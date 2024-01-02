The vivid logo is made up of an estimated 10,000 stitches, explained Qas Aziz, director of BLOQ Branding.

Alongside towels supplied by the customer, BLOQ Branding decorated Gildan’s DryBlend Jersey Polo Shirt (8800) in purple.

The company used its Happy Japan embroidery machines, as well as embroidery threads from Madeira UK.

