Updates have been released for CorelDraw Graphics Suite subscribers including new tools to make it easier to be creative and more productive.

They include a new Variable Outline tool for creating seamless curves, enabling designers to interactively adjust the outline widths along a path.

Built for Windows, Mac, Web and iPad, CorelDraw Graphics Suite is a complete design solution for vector illustration, layout, photo editing, typography and real-time collaboration.

Also as part of the updates, all the latest Pantone colours are available within CorelDraw at no extra cost to ensure colours are accurate for print.

Design projects are quicker to kickstart with access to more than 200 design templates now available in CorelDraw’s cloud template library.

Users can easily learn new techniques with access to personalised practice project recommendations tailored to the designer’s skill level and experience.

Based on direct user feedback, designers can deliver projects faster and more efficiently thanks to quality and stability enhancements across the suite.

Klaus Vossen, senior product manager for CorelDraw, said: “The latest updates in CorelDraw Graphics Suite maximise creativity and make it easier for designers to be more productive.

“We want to empower our customers to be successful sooner with access to the tools, power and performance they need to seamlessly develop creative projects, on any device, and from anywhere.”

In addition to the popular budget-friendly subscription, users now have the option to purchase a new perpetual version of CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2023. This one-time purchase version includes several updates that have been previously released for subscription customers since CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021, plus some all-new features introduced this month.

Many of the web-based features, apps and workflows are available exclusively to subscribers and maintenance customers and are not available in the one-time purchase version of CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2023.

www.coreldraw.com