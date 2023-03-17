The latest version of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) has been released, featuring an expanded scope of environmental and social criteria.

The standard, which is used by an increasing number of clothing manufacturers and their customers, has undergone a year-long revision process to come up with GOTS Version 7.0.

It was developed with international stakeholders with expertise in organic production, textile processing, textile chemistry, human rights and social criteria as well as representatives from industry, non-governmental organisations and civil society organisations.

GOTS allows organic textile producers to ensure compliance with environmental and human rights due diligence along the entire supply chain, from field to finished product, with full traceability from origin to destination.

The latest version, launched this week, now allows recycled organic fibres as additional materials. The social criteria section has been substantially revised to include a broader human rights-focused approach as well as a requirement for suppliers to develop a plan to cover the living wage gap.

It has introduced new requirements to conduct risk-based due diligence on the operations and supply chains of suppliers of GOTS-certified products based on the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights and guidelines from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Key requirements, such as certified organic fibre content, a general ban on toxic and harmful chemicals such as PFAS, conventional cotton and virgin polyester restrictions, and social compliance management, have been maintained.

Rahul Bhajekar, GOTS managing co-director, said: “GOTS Version 7.0 represents a major leap forward for processing organic textiles. The new revision process was the most inclusive in GOTS history, with over 600 inputs received during two public consultation periods.

“Version 7.0 offers solutions for creating truly responsible supply chains, setting a benchmark for the textile industry.”

After a transition period, GOTS Version 7.0 will be fully effective from 1 March 2024.

Click here to download GOTS Version 7.0 as a PDF.

www.global-standard.org