Easy Cut Studio has announced the latest update of its vinyl cutting software is now available.

The new Easy Cut Studio version 5 has been updated to now offer support for KASA, UKCutter SMURF, VEVOR, Marsh Stencil Express, SSK Designtech 60, Helo HSP and OmniSign Plus vinyl cutters.

Available for both Windows and macOS, the Easy Cut Studio 5 software provides a number of additional new features, such as adding a Fabric mode to Shadow Layer, as well as adding the pressure option for Summa cutters and a ‘Parallel (LPT)’ option for the Liyu SC-E model.

Issues with the previous software have also been fixed, such as a problem with fills in exported SVG files, as well as fixes to menus displayed in Dark Mode, choosing languages, new project custom size, and the default baud rate for all USCutter models.

The Easy Cut Studio 5 upgrade is available to all current users at no charge, and a fully functional free trial version can be downloaded from the EasyCut website for new users.

www.easycutstudio.com