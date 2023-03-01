Up your game in 2023 with Russell Europe’s new Classic Long Sleeve T
A new classic: Russell Europe launches a new long-sleeve style
Are you looking for a light top or a base layer on chilly days? Like no other brand Russell Europe is synonymous with high-quality and durable teamwear with timeless silhouettes. In 2023, Russell Europe launches a new long-sleeve T-shirt in 100% ringspun cotton that has all it takes to become a classic: the new Classic Long Sleeve T. It convinces wearers not only in terms of its material quality but also with a timeless classic fit and excellent textile finishing results.
Say hello: The newcomer from Russell Europe in detail
The Classic Long Sleeve T is made of 100% ringspun cotton, has a fabric weight of 180 gsm and is machine washable at 40°C. It is extremely durable and retains its shape and colour even after frequent washing. Speaking of colour: The newcomer to the range is offered in the four bestseller colours White, Black, French Navy and Convoy Grey and in a comprehensive size range from XS to 4XL. This ensures that a fitting long-sleeve classic for personalisation can be found for every staff member – for countless team assignments where everyone cuts a fine figure.
Sustainably made in Russell Europe’s own textile and sewing facilities
A large part of Russell Europe’s T-Shirts including the new Classic Long Sleeve T are made entirely at their own textile and sewing facilities. There, the brand can not only ensure the quality, colour and consistency of their garments, but also make sure that garments including the Classic Long Sleeves were made with respect for people and the planet that provides the material to produce them.