“Its Tiger Clean Series is fully customisable depending on your print shop, and we can add in extra modules later to expand the system — before purchase, we also test the users’ inks to provide a fully compatible chemical to ensure a quality output each time. Inpro has designed the Tiger Clean series to be user-friendly to operate and simple to maintain, while the advanced chemical recycling system prolongs maximum yield, therefore reducing the cost of each screen.”

Ideal for fine line work and highlighting halftones, the Inpro TigerClean Combi-Eco can be partnered with the Exile V-Lux Exposure Unit. “Simply place the screen in the V-Lux, and it follows automatically onto the feeder belt into the Combi-Eco’s high-pressure rinse.

“It can also be used as a high-pressure washout system when partnered with a dip tank with a simple turn of a valve to further automate your screen room.”

Powered by MagnaColours, the AquaMix pre-mixed range of water-based screen printing inks and ancillary products is also exclusively available to Matrix Inks. “Our on-site automatic mixing systems allow for low-cost and accurate colour matching available for next day delivery, which can be ordered directly from our website.”

The Matrix technical team supports its products across the UK and Ireland from a new office and demonstration centre in Plymouth.