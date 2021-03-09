Get up-to-date on the latest textile screen printing machinery and equipment from all the leading suppliers
M&R: Cobra Automatic Screen Printing Presses
The Cobra series of automatic screen printing presses provide operators with time-saving features needed for quick set-ups, says M&R. This includes electric print heads, tool-free squeegee/floodbar angle adjustments with air locks, pneumatic frame locks, and independent squeegee/flood speeds with digital displays. A newly designed flat-indexing system is also digital-compatible on most models.
Cobra presses are also Tri-Loc and Tri-Sync compatible, which is designed to further minimise set-up times and maximise run times and productivity.
The stage one launch of Cobra last year included seven different machine configurations in 40 x 45cm and 50 x 50cm print formats. In 2021, the stage two launch is scheduled to include two new 2021 Cobra models and six additional machine configurations in a 50x70cm print format, with up to 20-station/18-colour configurations this launch will also include new head updates, a new chopper arrangement and a cleaner look to the entire Cobra line-up.
Matrix Inks: Inpro Tiger Clean Series & AquaMix Water-Based Inks
Established in 2020 as a sister company to I-Sub, Matrix Inks provides screen printing equipment and consumables to the UK market. The company has partnered with key industry suppliers, including MagnaColours, Inpro Holland, Exile Technologies and Ink Cups Tagless, and also offers a range of Matrix-manufactured products, such as LED exposure units, washout booths and drying cabinets.
The Inpro Holland automatic screen reclaim systems offer high output and fast return-on-investment for any size print shops, says Matrix Inks.
“Its Tiger Clean Series is fully customisable depending on your print shop, and we can add in extra modules later to expand the system — before purchase, we also test the users’ inks to provide a fully compatible chemical to ensure a quality output each time. Inpro has designed the Tiger Clean series to be user-friendly to operate and simple to maintain, while the advanced chemical recycling system prolongs maximum yield, therefore reducing the cost of each screen.”
Ideal for fine line work and highlighting halftones, the Inpro TigerClean Combi-Eco can be partnered with the Exile V-Lux Exposure Unit. “Simply place the screen in the V-Lux, and it follows automatically onto the feeder belt into the Combi-Eco’s high-pressure rinse.
“It can also be used as a high-pressure washout system when partnered with a dip tank with a simple turn of a valve to further automate your screen room.”
Powered by MagnaColours, the AquaMix pre-mixed range of water-based screen printing inks and ancillary products is also exclusively available to Matrix Inks. “Our on-site automatic mixing systems allow for low-cost and accurate colour matching available for next day delivery, which can be ordered directly from our website.”
The Matrix technical team supports its products across the UK and Ireland from a new office and demonstration centre in Plymouth.
MHM Direct GB: X-Type Xtreme
MHM Direct GB has been a leading UK suppler of automatic textile screen printing presses for the past 25 years.
“Our line-up of equipment features the most innovative and technically advanced machinery available, built to provide years of trouble-free production with performance second to none,” says managing director, John Potter.
“Our latest product range pays particular attention to environmental issues with some of our models – including the ever-popular MHM S-Type Xtreme automatic – able to run on just a single-phase electricity supply.
“They also use very little compressed air, adding to your bottom line by protecting you from the additional costs associated with large compressors, not to mention the improvement in your working environment through lower noise levels.”
The company has also increased its service capability with the addition of a further full-time service technician exclusively for the domestic market. Richard Potter has completed lengthy intensive training on all MHM machinery and will now serve to enhance both the company’s service capacity and response times even further.
John Potter continues: “We are pleased to report that business is buoyant, irrespective of the current economic outlook, with record UK sales during 2020. We believe this is down to providing the best products available in the industry backed up by the best service. We do not rely on the manufacturers to fly technicians in from other countries, which of course has protected our customers throughout these difficult times with international travel restrictions having no effect on our ability to support.”
John adds that MHM Direct GB customers also have access to over 30 lending institutions via the company’s exclusive finance partners, “offering a variety of finance solutions, providing greater options and flexibility when investing in new equipment”.
Adelco: Cyclone Automatic Printing Press
An automatic textile screen printing press with an advanced control system, the Adelco Cyclone is designed to run with “pinpoint accuracy at extreme speeds”.
The Cyclone is available in a small, medium and large print size; each comes in various models with different options for the number of colours and print stations, so that users can select the best option for their production requirements.
Adelco says the Cyclone provides print speeds in excess of 1,000 pieces per hour, and explains “even when operating at the lowest speeds, print quality is uncompromised thanks to its AC servo-motors that drive the print head for smooth print strokes”.
“Using the latest advanced technology in textile screen printing, the Cyclone offers pinpoint registration of <+-0.2mm. It also comes with strong and light custom extruded aluminium print heads and pallet arms, providing the perfect strength to weight ratio.”
The Cyclone features optional built-in LED lights that integrate into the print heads to provide screen visibility during set-up and production, as well as a rapid-lock, high-lift screen system to enable easy screen cleaning access and loading of flashes into any print head position.
