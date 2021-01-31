Completely by accident in 1987, selling the first computerised vinyl cutters with Spandex. I then migrated to digital production print with Kodak and Xerox.

What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

Eating sushi in downtown Tokyo last year with Japanese colleagues from our Epson headquarters.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Stubborn, odd and self-contained.

What’s your favourite word or phrase?

Mellifluous.

Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?

Neither – chilli sauce.

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

Heroes by David Bowie.

What’s your hidden talent?

Disco dancing.

What’s your greatest ambition?

Completing a Half Ironman Triathlon – this is proving slightly more difficult than anticipated, having had half my right lower leg removed following a run-in with the big C.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Disco dancing!

Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?

Lead vocalist – unfortunately, I can’t actually sing.

Where is the best place you’ve ever visited?

The Ngorongoro crater in the centre of the Serengeti in Tanzania. It’s got staggering scenery, the ‘Big Five’ animals and a luxury hotel.

Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?

My inflatable orange buoy that I tow when open-water swimming. It keeps my kit dry and, according to the label, acts as a convenient shark-repellent.

If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?

God – how did you get started in the business?