You know the name, now get to know the person! Nick Macfarlane, sales manager UK at Kornit Digital, talks about his love of Arsenal FC, relaxing with a podcast and his ambition to learn a new language
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
I started in the print industry in 2007 working for NRG, which stood for Nashuatec, Rex-Rotary & Gestetner, where I had a job training people on the new printing equipment they had just purchased. It was a great job that allowed me to meet lots of people every single week. After a few years doing this, I joined the sales division, and the rest is history, as they say.
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
“In reality” and “Honestly”. At home, it would be “Am I driving?”, “Have you got your shoes on?”, “Where is your coat?”. Oh, and probably “Don’t hit your brother”.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Kind, confident and funny.
What is your favourite radio station or podcast?
I’m really enjoying listening to ‘The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett’ right now. There’s always someone on his show who I love to listen to on a business level and a personal level. I also like a bit of TalkSport every now and then, even more so when Arsenal win over the weekend.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Tomato ketchup every single time, apart from if it’s a sausage sandwich, then brown sauce will take the lead.
What was the last book you read?
‘The Gruffalo’ to my three-year-old son. Before this, it was Richard Branson’s autobiography ‘Losing my Virginity’, which I’ve read a few times over the last 20 years.
What’s your party trick?
Probably leaving early without anyone noticing. With three children and renovating our first home, staying up late to party is not easy these days.
What’s your greatest ambition?
On a business level, to become a leader in the industry I am in. On a personal level, I would love to master another language, if not a few.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Booking a day off work and not telling my wife. If she knows I have time on my hands, she will find jobs for me to do around the house. Four years of doing this, and she is none the wiser (let’s hope she doesn’t read this article!).
Is there another job you’ve always wanted to do?
When I was younger, I always wanted to be in the police force, but this never turned into anything. I actually really enjoy what I do most days in sales, as you get to meet new people all the time. I’ve also been fortunate that in my sales career it has taken me to many different countries, which has been great.
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
I’ve always wanted to visit the Maldives, so I think I would settle for being there right now for a few days.
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
It’s going to have to be my tablet. I use it every single night to listen to a podcast or catch up on some Netflix in my downtime. I also use the camera on my phone as much as I can, to capture all the moments of my kids growing up and all the places I get to visit with work.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
Being an Arsenal FC fan, I would love to sit down with Arsène Wenger and talk about all things Arsenal and his career at the club. I would also love to get his opinion on this season.