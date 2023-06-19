How and when did you start your career in the industry?

I started in the print industry in 2007 working for NRG, which stood for Nashuatec, Rex-Rotary & Gestetner, where I had a job training people on the new printing equipment they had just purchased. It was a great job that allowed me to meet lots of people every single week. After a few years doing this, I joined the sales division, and the rest is history, as they say.

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

“In reality” and “Honestly”. At home, it would be “Am I driving?”, “Have you got your shoes on?”, “Where is your coat?”. Oh, and probably “Don’t hit your brother”.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Kind, confident and funny.

What is your favourite radio station or podcast?

I’m really enjoying listening to ‘The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett’ right now. There’s always someone on his show who I love to listen to on a business level and a personal level. I also like a bit of TalkSport every now and then, even more so when Arsenal win over the weekend.