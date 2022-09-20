How and when did you start your career in the industry?

2006? I think. I tried going to college to do art, but that was super not-for-me. So I asked my friend, now business partner, Will if he wanted to give screen printing a go. We got the worst press I’ve ever seen or used off Ebay, and set it up in my Mom’s shed — it was all just trial and error, printing cheap merch for bands on MySpace.

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

Yeah, that’s grand.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

So I asked my wife, Sara, who said: “Funny. Uhhhh, very f**king weird. Driven, creative, quirky (or like…thinks outside the box).”

What is your favourite radio station?

I don’t really listen to the radio, but we went through a phase of Brian FM at work. Maybe I should bring it back actually.