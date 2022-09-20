You know the name, now get to know the person. Ziggy Hill, director and co-founder of Monster Press, talks about ordering too much from Deliveroo, Area 51 and his dream of building a treehouse
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
2006? I think. I tried going to college to do art, but that was super not-for-me. So I asked my friend, now business partner, Will if he wanted to give screen printing a go. We got the worst press I’ve ever seen or used off Ebay, and set it up in my Mom’s shed — it was all just trial and error, printing cheap merch for bands on MySpace.
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
Yeah, that’s grand.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
So I asked my wife, Sara, who said: “Funny. Uhhhh, very f**king weird. Driven, creative, quirky (or like…thinks outside the box).”
What is your favourite radio station?
I don’t really listen to the radio, but we went through a phase of Brian FM at work. Maybe I should bring it back actually.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Tomato ketchup. Not by a lot though, I’m easy either way.
What was the last book you read?
Genuinely no idea, reading stresses me out. Movie? It was that new Dr Strange one. Can’t say I’d watch it again.
What’s your party trick?
Finding the nearest dog and hanging out with them all night.
What’s your greatest ambition?
To build and live in a big treehouse — finding land with a good tree has been the main issue so far.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Smoking a big, jazzy cigarette and ordering too much from Deliveroo.
Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?
An astronaut would be cool. Cabinet-maker is more realistic. I love making anything from wood.
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
Area 51 [a highly classified United States Air Force facility within the Nevada Test and Training Range] for sure. Let me see what’s going on…
Which gadget couldn’t you live without?
I would have to say my lungs. Honestly, I don’t think I could live without them.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
I’d ask the Queen for a bunch of my money back.