How long have you been working in the industry?

I was born into it, so arguably 32 years. I started working from around 12 years old, unbagging garments, and at 14 I was running embroidery machines.

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

If a job’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right — that’s what my grandpa always told me.

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

Sam Fender is the artist, but I don’t have one specific song.

What’s your favourite sports team?

Heart of Midlothian Football Club.