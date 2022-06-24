You know the name, now get to know the person. William Smillie, operations manager at BE Uniforms, talks about his love of DIY, fishing and Heart of Midlothian FC
How long have you been working in the industry?
I was born into it, so arguably 32 years. I started working from around 12 years old, unbagging garments, and at 14 I was running embroidery machines.
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
If a job’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right — that’s what my grandpa always told me.
Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?
Sam Fender is the artist, but I don’t have one specific song.
What’s your favourite sports team?
Heart of Midlothian Football Club.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Tomato sauce, without any hesitation.
What is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you at work?
Last week, whilst bending down to collect a box, I split my chinos right around. I had a meeting not long after, so had to just apologise for the hole.
What fact about you surprises people?
My dad is a farmer and my mum is from the travelling fairground. They combined to produce three embroiderers.
What’s your greatest ambition?
To build the UK’s biggest uniform company, then retire to a fishing lake with a coffee shop beside it.
What’s your hidden talent?
It used to be fishing, but I haven’t made it much in the past few years and I think I’ve lost my edge.
If you were to have another job, what would it be?
A joiner/carpenter. I did the shop fits at our three most recent stores, along with our van driver. I love DIY, except painting.
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
In Cairns or the Whitsunday Islands on Australia’s north-east coast, sitting with an ice cold beer.
Which gadget couldn’t you live without?
The Scorecard App — it adds up your score when playing golf, which is amazing for me as my score is usually very high.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
I’d ask Richard Branson what his best tip is for creating a good culture at work.