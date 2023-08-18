How and when did you start your career in the industry?

I was 13-14 years old, when I worked with my dad. I either stood at the bottom of the ladder or, while he went for a pint, I put the second coat of paint on his brilliant work.

What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

Having my sons working with me!

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Bright, witty and generous — depending on who, and when, and what they’re after.

What’s your favourite word or phrase?

‘Wow’, because I love to be surprised!