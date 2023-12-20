How and when did you start your career in the industry?

I had come from the world of professional football merchandise – at first, as a buyer for Watford FC (10 years) and Chelsea FC (five years). I then set up a company to supply the clubs, originally direct before growing into the largest licensed souvenir company of its day. I then decided that I needed a new challenge and sold the company to my partner, formed Product Zone in February 2006, and have grown from there…

What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

Working at Watford FC throughout the 1980s, meeting (and remaining in touch with) Elton John.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Smiley, laidback and stressed, all in one go.