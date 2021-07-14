How and when did you start your career in the industry?

Back in 1997 I was working at Geoffrey E Macpherson selling industrial knitting machines, which I’d been doing for a company in Leicester since 1994, when Geoffrey asked if I’d start selling the new Barudan single-head embroidery machine, taking it on the road to promote new business. I said I would, but I had no experience, to which he said: “No problem, get in the showroom and learn everything you can.” I had great tuition, fun and fall outs with Sheila Johnson, who did all the training at that time. A few months later, I was prepared and so off I went in my old Mondeo with the embroidery machine in a trailer, and the rest, as they say, is history.

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

Smarter, not harder!

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Big, loud and crazy.

What is your favourite radio station?

Radio One.

Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?

Tomato ketchup—to this day, my mum tells me off for putting ketchup on everything!

What was the last book you read?

Think You Know It All? The Activity Book For Grown Ups by Dan Smith. If you know me, you will know that I have a fascination with facts and, in particular, historical facts.