You know the name, now get to know the person. Scott Mason, sales manager at AJS Embroidery, talks about his fascination with facts, listening to love songs, and the joy of sitting at a beach bar watching the world pass by with a drink in hand
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
Back in 1997 I was working at Geoffrey E Macpherson selling industrial knitting machines, which I’d been doing for a company in Leicester since 1994, when Geoffrey asked if I’d start selling the new Barudan single-head embroidery machine, taking it on the road to promote new business. I said I would, but I had no experience, to which he said: “No problem, get in the showroom and learn everything you can.” I had great tuition, fun and fall outs with Sheila Johnson, who did all the training at that time. A few months later, I was prepared and so off I went in my old Mondeo with the embroidery machine in a trailer, and the rest, as they say, is history.
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
Smarter, not harder!
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Big, loud and crazy.
What is your favourite radio station?
Radio One.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Tomato ketchup—to this day, my mum tells me off for putting ketchup on everything!
What was the last book you read?
Think You Know It All? The Activity Book For Grown Ups by Dan Smith. If you know me, you will know that I have a fascination with facts and, in particular, historical facts.
What’s your party trick?
I can do a trick with a match box that looks really easy, but not many can do it when I ask them to have a go! Also, drinking most people under the table!
What’s your greatest ambition?
To get through life, having lots of fun along the way with family, friends and colleagues.
Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?
I’ve always thought about running my own little retail shop. I don’t know what I would do or sell in the shop, but I’ve always fancied it — maybe it comes from growing up with your Mum and Dad owning a toy and sports shop?
If you could be anywhere on earth right now, where would it be?
Whatever your idea of heaven, Valhalla, Janna or Nirvana is, mine is simply to be sat in the shade at a beach bar, shorts and shades on, breeze coming in, watching people go by, the sea rolling in and, of course, with a nice drink in my hand!
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
My laptop and Amazon Alexa — my laptop for obvious work and personal communication reasons, and the Alexa to enjoy songs, especially anything by The Weeknd right now.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would it be?
Simple, it would be my dad: why did you leave us so early? My dad was a simple, hardworking, straight-talking, good man, who I always turned to for good advice. He never let me down, and I do miss having his straightforward advice.