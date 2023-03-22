You know the name, now get to know the person! Phil Roberts, national sales manager at BTC Activewear, talks about his golfing skills, Dubai and watching ‘A Place in The Sun’
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
Way back in 1994 at the tender age of 19. I started what I thought would be a short-term office/warehouse/delivery job with a company called BTC Lancashire, then to become BTC North, and now, as everyone knows it, BTC Activewear. 28 years on, and still counting! Did I give away my age then?!
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
What did I do wrong?
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Loyal, funny(ish) and reliable.
What is your favourite radio station or podcast?
I do like my ‘80s, ‘90s, a bit of Madchester and a cheeky side of Smooth Radio.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
There’s no need to choose. Make it simple, just go for both, live a little…
What was the last book you read?
Playing Golf for Dummies.
What’s your party trick?
I can make golf balls disappear into trees and ponds.
What’s your greatest ambition?
Apart from happiness, to live in the sunshine with my own beachside bar.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
It must be watching ‘A Place in the Sun’.
Is there another job you’ve always wanted to do?
Play left wing for Manchester United, but their scouts missed my talent.
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
Jumeirah Beach in Dubai.
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
My golf yardage GPS watch.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
Sir Alex Ferguson, did you really have to retire and hand it to David Moyes?