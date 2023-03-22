How and when did you start your career in the industry?

Way back in 1994 at the tender age of 19. I started what I thought would be a short-term office/warehouse/delivery job with a company called BTC Lancashire, then to become BTC North, and now, as everyone knows it, BTC Activewear. 28 years on, and still counting! Did I give away my age then?!

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

What did I do wrong?

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Loyal, funny(ish) and reliable.

What is your favourite radio station or podcast?

I do like my ‘80s, ‘90s, a bit of Madchester and a cheeky side of Smooth Radio.