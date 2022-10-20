You know the name, now get to know the person. Phil Osmond, UK sales manager at Adelco, talks about his love of Ernest Hemingway, shouting at LBC Radio and guiltily watching Downton Abbey
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
I started as a trainee textile printer at a company called Goldstar Textile Printers in 1987, fresh from school, with no real idea of what I wanted to do. I remember after my first day my Mum asking how it went: “Okay”, I said, “but I can’t see me doing it for long!” In 13 years at the company, I learned all aspects of screen printing, from artwork layouts using Letraset and PMT cameras (yes, I am that old) to Photoshop, screen making, printing textiles and garments using hand carousels, and running multi-colour autos. I left in 2000 to start a long career in screen printing ink and consumables sales. Last year I joined Adelco as sales manager, and have not looked back since.
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
Absolutely.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Reliable, loyal and impulsive.
What is your favourite radio station?
I love shouting at LBC when I am driving from meeting to meeting. Really not good for my blood pressure.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Brown sauce! Ketchup is what the kids slather on everything.
What was the last book you read?
I am a big Ernest Hemmingway fan. Just finished ‘The Old Man and the Sea’ for the umpteenth time.
What’s your party trick?
Don’t really have one.
What’s your greatest ambition?
To continue to learn, develop and grow in my career.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Downton Abbey — there, it’s out there!
Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?
I love what I do, but have always wanted to fly a fighter jet.
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
On Praa Sands Beach in Cornwall with my wife.
Which gadget couldn’t you live without?
Not a gadget person, but I couldn’t live without my fountain pen and pad.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
I would ask Blackbeard where did he bury his treasure?