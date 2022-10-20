How and when did you start your career in the industry?

I started as a trainee textile printer at a company called Goldstar Textile Printers in 1987, fresh from school, with no real idea of what I wanted to do. I remember after my first day my Mum asking how it went: “Okay”, I said, “but I can’t see me doing it for long!” In 13 years at the company, I learned all aspects of screen printing, from artwork layouts using Letraset and PMT cameras (yes, I am that old) to Photoshop, screen making, printing textiles and garments using hand carousels, and running multi-colour autos. I left in 2000 to start a long career in screen printing ink and consumables sales. Last year I joined Adelco as sales manager, and have not looked back since.

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

Absolutely.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Reliable, loyal and impulsive.