You know the name, now get to know the person! Paul Hodge, print manager at Workwear Express, talks about his love of cycling, Bob Mortimer, and the hot springs in Poland
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
I started in the printing industry in 2006. At the time, I was working behind the bar at a pub in Durham and one of the punters asked me if I wanted a full-time job, which I couldn’t turn down. It just so happened to be in a print/embroidery place, and 16 years later, I’m still here.
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
My most overused word is probably f*$k — I say it quite a lot.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
A bit of a joker at times, a bit gormless, but all-round decent.
What’s your favourite radio station?
BBC Radio 6.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Bacon sarnie, red sauce. Sausage sarnie, brown.
What was the last book you read?
Bob Mortimer: The Autobiography.
What’s your party trick?
I can wiggle my ears and flare my nostrils at the same time.
What’s your greatest ambition?
I’ve been a keen cyclist for many years, and love bike backpacking, so one day I’d love to do the LEJOG [Land’s End to John O’Groats] cycle ride unaided — just the open road and a bike full of gear.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
I’m a bit of a mega fan of the US TV show Ghost Adventures with Zak Bagans! I know it’s complete bollocks, but the entertainment value is incredible.
Is there another job you’ve always wanted to do?
I’ve always fancied being a postman. I don’t know why, but it’s always seemed appealing.
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
A couple of years ago, me and my partner spent New Year’s in the hot springs in Poland, which was pretty amazing!
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
Electric toothbrush — got to look after ya teeth!
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
I would ask Gordon Ramsay or James Martin to make me steak and chips.