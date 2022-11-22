How long have you been working in the industry?
Over eight years.
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
Absolutely.
Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?
‘Jireh’ by Maverick Music.
What’s your favourite sports team?
Real Madrid.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Tomato ketchup of course.
What is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you at work?
I wore my top inside out, and I was all over the place, feeling great with myself.
What fact about you surprises people?
I’ve got three young kids, and I run a business full-time.
What’s your greatest ambition?
To impact lives and be a source of joy to people.
What’s your hidden talent?
I can sing a little, I think.
If you were to do another job, what would it be?
Law — that’s my background, so I sometimes miss it.
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
Sunbathing in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
WhatsApp. It gets me connected quickly to the world, lol.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
[The late actor] Chadwick Boseman: What is your definition of ‘happy’?