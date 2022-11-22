What is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

I wore my top inside out, and I was all over the place, feeling great with myself.

What fact about you surprises people?

I’ve got three young kids, and I run a business full-time.

What’s your greatest ambition?

To impact lives and be a source of joy to people.

What’s your hidden talent?

I can sing a little, I think.