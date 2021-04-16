How did you start your career in the industry?

In 1989, a friend who worked for our chairman Paul Grace mentioned that they were looking for someone to cover maternity leave and asked if I was interested. I got the job running a 12-head Tajima embroidery machine and absolutely loved it. Six months later there was an opening for an in-house digitiser, and it was offered to me. Back then we used the Stitchbuilder system, drafting up the design to six times the required size and plotting the detail stitching one stitch at a time! In 1993, Paul and his wife Jackie began Banana Moon, and asked me to help start up the business with them. The rest is history!

What’s the best thing to ever happen to you at work?

I think it would be when Paul saw the potential in me that I didn’t see myself, and offered me an amazing opportunity to be so involved with Banana Moon.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Creative, witty and sensible.