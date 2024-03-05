You know the name, now get to know the person! Molly Harmon, senior marketing executive at Stahls’ UK, talks about her love of aeroplanes, Spotify’s ‘Throwback Thursday’ playlist, and being a qualified nutrition coach
How long have you been working in the industry?
I’ve been with Stahls’ since July 2020, which was during Covid — an interesting time to enter the industry!
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
If I’m in front of the camera [at work] it tends to be “um”, “erm”, “so”, “right” or something along those lines when I stumble on my words. If [marketing director] Andy’s in front of the camera, it tends to be “actually” or “can we try it like this?”.
Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?
My music taste is so dependent on my mood, it changes hourly. I do love shuffling the Spotify ‘Throwback Thursday’ playlist when I’m working my way through my to-do list day to day. That or anything R&B I love.
What’s your favourite sports team?
I’ve never really been that into sports, but attending a Yankees baseball game during my visit to New York was one of the best things we did, and I’d love to go back to watch another. So I’d have to say the Yankees!
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Tomato ketchup, no contest.
What is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you at work?
When in Atlanta for Printing United last October, the Stahls’ team were staying across two hotels. We’d arranged to meet in the hotel myself and a few others were not staying in to get an Uber to the restaurant. I (for no known reason) decided to map us from hotel A to hotel B. After five minutes, we ended up where we’d started. I will not be volunteering to be the navigator ever again.
What fact about you surprises people?
I have a rather passionate interest in aeroplanes, more specifically planes used during WW1 and WW2, and the stories behind them. I think that’s something people often don’t expect me to come out with in conversation.
What’s your greatest ambition?
I would love to direct a film with a cast of Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Cruise and Kevin Hart. All my favourite comedy actors, and Tom Cruise because, why not?!
She’s no sports fanatic, but Molly loved watching the New York Yankees so much, she can’t wait to go again!
What’s your hidden talent?
I’m actually a qualified nutrition coach. One of my main passions in life is health and fitness, so a couple of years ago I decided to take it to the next level and develop my understanding further.
If you were to do another job, what would it be?
When I was younger, I always wanted to be a pilot, a TV presenter or a film director (very different goals, I’m aware). I suppose I’ve achieved one of those with Stahls’, so a pilot would have to be my next go-to.
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
The gimbal I use for filming. For the non-camera equipment geeks out there, you attach the camera to it and it stabilises everything! The best thing we ever got out of the marketing budget!
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
I would ask Barnes Wallis and Wing Commander Gibson what it was like to be involved in the WW2 Dambusters raid and about the Lancaster planes they flew.