How long have you been working in the industry?

I’ve been with Stahls’ since July 2020, which was during Covid — an interesting time to enter the industry!

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

If I’m in front of the camera [at work] it tends to be “um”, “erm”, “so”, “right” or something along those lines when I stumble on my words. If [marketing director] Andy’s in front of the camera, it tends to be “actually” or “can we try it like this?”.

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

My music taste is so dependent on my mood, it changes hourly. I do love shuffling the Spotify ‘Throwback Thursday’ playlist when I’m working my way through my to-do list day to day. That or anything R&B I love.

What’s your favourite sports team?

I’ve never really been that into sports, but attending a Yankees baseball game during my visit to New York was one of the best things we did, and I’d love to go back to watch another. So I’d have to say the Yankees!