How long have you been working in the industry?

I started in my bedroom just under 11 years ago!

What’s the best thing to ever happen to you at work?

Printing for some of my favourite bands, record labels and artists has been a real honour and privilege.

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

Loaner by Options.

What’s your favourite TV show?

I don’t watch much TV, but I like true crime shows and I recently enjoyed Normal People.

Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?

Salt and vinegar all day, every day.

What is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

Spraying my courier with a jet-wash after he startled me whilst I was washing out screens.

What’s your most unappealing habit?

Chewing and picking my fingernails.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

I don’t believe in guilty pleasures — you should embrace all the things you like and enjoy!

What’s your hidden talent?

I’m pretty good at cooking, but I keep that quiet, so I don’t have to cook!

If you could have anyone else’s job, whose would you want?

Printing at VinoSangre is my dream job — if I wanted someone else’s job, I would be trying to do that instead of this!

What is the best place you’ve ever visited?

I’ve travelled a lot on tour with various bands, but you can’t beat the hidden spots in Cornwall.

Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?

Printavo — it keeps the print shop running smoothly.

If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask them?

What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?