How long have you been working in the industry?

27 years! I started with six years at Burton McCall selling personalised Maglite torches and Victorinox Swiss Army knives. Then two years at Supreme in Blackpool (now SPS) selling promotional acrylic and paper products, and 16 years at Fanela as a sales manager supplying decorated garments to the promotional/ corporate industry. I joined Kustom Kit in 2019 as an external sales exec, was promoted to divisional manager in 2021 and have just been made divisional director, in January 2024.

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

Good question! Literally ‘Good question’.

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

‘Back in Black’ by AC/DC. I’ve just finished watching ‘Town Called Malice’ on Sky, which featured some great tracks.

What’s your favourite sports team?

Leicester City.Iwas fortunate enough to meet a number of the players during the 2015/16 Premier League title-winning season. We’ll be back in the Premier League soon!