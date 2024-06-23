You know the name, now get to know the person! Maria Palma, marketing coordinator at Wilcom, talks about her love of audiobooks and limoncello, and the dream of travelling across Australia with her son…
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
I began my career in the golf industry just over 30 years ago, at a manufacturing house. My job was unique as not many were investing in colour coordinating logos to individual garments. All the company designs were digitised with Wilcom software, and I meticulously chose different thread colours for each colour in the logo – it became a fine art to select colours that enhanced the designs without completely disrupting production. It was a dynamic and engaging environment, and as the company grew, I grew with it, never looking back!
What’s your most over-used word or phrase?
One that sticks out — and I’ve just become aware of it — is “add a bit more texture”, as pointed out by a digitiser I worked with years ago.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Kind, loyal and honest. Or at least that’s what they tell me!
What is your favourite radio station or podcast?
I don’t listen to radio stations much anymore; I now prefer listening to audiobooks on Audible.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Tomato sauce, always!
What was the last book you read?
The last book I read was Atomic Habits by James Clear.
What’s your party trick?
My party trick is to always help pass around the food. It helps me mingle and chat to those I may not connect with initially.
What’s your greatest ambition?
Right now, I would love to travel across Australia with my son, experiencing the great Australian Outback, the beauty of its waterfalls and beaches. It’s a journey that would not only allow us to explore the diverse landscapes and wildlife, but, importantly, create lasting memories.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
My guilty pleasure is limoncello.
Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?
If I could choose another job, it would still have to be creative. I’d love to try interior design.
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
It’s corny, but I would likely be with family and friends on or near a beach.
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
For me, it’s the TripView app, which provides real-time public transport arrival times. It’s a lifesaver in the mornings, telling me exactly what time I need to get my son out the door.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
A bit morbid, but I would ask the victims of unsolved murders: “Who did it?”.