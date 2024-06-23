How and when did you start your career in the industry?

I began my career in the golf industry just over 30 years ago, at a manufacturing house. My job was unique as not many were investing in colour coordinating logos to individual garments. All the company designs were digitised with Wilcom software, and I meticulously chose different thread colours for each colour in the logo – it became a fine art to select colours that enhanced the designs without completely disrupting production. It was a dynamic and engaging environment, and as the company grew, I grew with it, never looking back!

What’s your most over-used word or phrase?

One that sticks out — and I’ve just become aware of it — is “add a bit more texture”, as pointed out by a digitiser I worked with years ago.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Kind, loyal and honest. Or at least that’s what they tell me!

What is your favourite radio station or podcast?

I don’t listen to radio stations much anymore; I now prefer listening to audiobooks on Audible.