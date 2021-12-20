How long have you been working in the industry?

I started in the summer of 2011, so just over 10 years.

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

‘Obviously’ or ‘like’. More out of nervous habit than anything else. I’ve gotten better over the years, but it still happens.

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

No specific tune, but I’ve been listening to the Stranger Things soundtrack a lot, which is amazing and has some great 80s power ballads.

What’s your favourite sports team?

Not a huge sports follower, but when I do, I follow Aston Villa FC.