You know the name, now get to know the person. Luke Mitford, technical specialist at MHM Direct GB, talks about his love of travel, the Stranger Things soundtrack and wanting to work with CGI
How long have you been working in the industry?
I started in the summer of 2011, so just over 10 years.
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
‘Obviously’ or ‘like’. More out of nervous habit than anything else. I’ve gotten better over the years, but it still happens.
Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?
No specific tune, but I’ve been listening to the Stranger Things soundtrack a lot, which is amazing and has some great 80s power ballads.
What’s your favourite sports team?
Not a huge sports follower, but when I do, I follow Aston Villa FC.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Depends what it’s going on — for bacon sarnies, it’s brown, but for chips, it’s ketchup.
What is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you at work?
Loudly ripping a large split in my work trousers on a set-up at the Birmingham NEC — luckily, I had spares.
What’s your most unappealing habit?
Saying ‘obviously’ in a conversation, a lot.
What’s your greatest ambition?
To travel to as many places in the world that I can, and become fluent in at least one other language.
What’s your hidden talent?
I’m good at making mental maps. I always look up places I visit on Google Maps before I go there, and after a couple of minutes looking at that, I know where most stuff is and never get lost without having to look again — handy if your phone battery dies on your travels.
If you were to do another job, what would it be?
A motion capture technician, as I’ve always been interested in special effects and CGI when it comes to films, TV and computer games.
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
With the way Covid has been, a holiday abroad anywhere would be nice right now!
Which gadget couldn’t you live without?
A magnetised grabber tool with an LED light — I’m clumsy, so to have something that can help me pick up, grab or retrieve all the screws and parts I drop is a life/time saver.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
Heath Ledger — what’s it like being an absolute legend, and tragically being a member of the 27/28 Club?