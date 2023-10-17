How and when did you start your career in the industry?

In 1988, I started work at MacPherson’s as a draftsperson, moving on to learn digitising, or ‘punching’ as it was known back then. I left art college and applied for two jobs that were advertised in the Nottingham Evening Post.Iwas offered both positions. Unbeknown to me, both jobs were for an embroidery draftsperson (the other job I turned down was at David Sharp). So it seems I was destined to become involved in the world of embroidery. Fortunately!

What’s your most overused phrase?

“Can someone please call my phone? I can’t find it” or “Has anyone seen my glasses?”.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Honest, funny and caring were the three most popular answers —I might have to agree!

What’s your favourite radio station or podcast?

The ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’ podcast. For AM radio, Virgin Radio with Chris Evans, and for PM radio, Sara Cox on Radio 2.