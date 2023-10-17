You know the name, now get to know the person! Lisa Craddock, sales representative at Barudan UK, talks about wanting to be a detective, her great grandma Dobby, and the joy of cancelled plans!
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
In 1988, I started work at MacPherson’s as a draftsperson, moving on to learn digitising, or ‘punching’ as it was known back then. I left art college and applied for two jobs that were advertised in the Nottingham Evening Post.Iwas offered both positions. Unbeknown to me, both jobs were for an embroidery draftsperson (the other job I turned down was at David Sharp). So it seems I was destined to become involved in the world of embroidery. Fortunately!
What’s your most overused phrase?
“Can someone please call my phone? I can’t find it” or “Has anyone seen my glasses?”.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Honest, funny and caring were the three most popular answers —I might have to agree!
What’s your favourite radio station or podcast?
The ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’ podcast. For AM radio, Virgin Radio with Chris Evans, and for PM radio, Sara Cox on Radio 2.
Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?
Salt and vinegar, all day long! Crisps and chips are nothing without them!
What was the last book you read?
Just Ignore Him by Alan Davies. Totally moved by Alan’s memoir.
What’s your party trick?
Independently bending my finger joints closest to my nails, whilst keeping my middle finger joints straight — try it! I wish it was something more impressive!
What’s your greatest ambition?
To live in a converted stone cottage in the countryside with sheep as neighbours. Oh, and a traditional pub within walking distance. I’d organise lots of visits, sleepovers, parties etc with my nearest and dearest family and friends.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
A cancelled night out, staying home and drinking a G&T in my garden instead. I love going out and meeting with friends, but a last-minute cancellation is definitely my guilty pleasure!
Is there another job you’ve always wanted to do?
A detective! I once disguised myself as a male, and borrowed my uncle’s car to do some investigative work for a very good friend of mine! Mission accomplished!
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
Top-deck sun lounger in the middle of an ocean somewhere, with a warm breeze and a drink in hand.
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
Google Maps in conjunction with CarPlay — far superior to a vehicle sat nav, which has been known to take me over the wrong Forth Bridge on a number of occasions!
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
I’d ask my great grandma Dobby the story behind her engagement ring, which I wear to this day, and how my great grandad proposed to her. I never knew my great grandad as he passed away at the age of 29 from diabetes, just a few short weeks before insulin was widely introduced.