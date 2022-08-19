You know the name, now get to know the person. Laura Parrott, brand ambassador at Mantis World, talks about making great coffee, ear wiggling and her much-loved cat George
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
When I joined Mantis World just over five years ago, I just kind of stumbled into the industry. I had studied fine art at university, and had spent time learning about screen printing and textiles, but when I left, I went straight into sales for all kinds of brands. I’ve sold everything from cameras to cigarettes, and spent a whole year selling popcorn out of a transit van. So it felt like a match made in heaven when I applied to work at Mantis — my niche creative skill set and experience of selling at wholesale had finally found a home, and honestly, what an industry to fall into!
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
“I was listening to a podcast about this the other day” without a doubt. What can I say, I spend a lot of time driving and a lot of time listening to podcasts!
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Motivated, loud and upbeat.
What is your favourite radio station?
I have to admit, I listen to LBC far too much. I just love tuning in to people having a row over things like parking tickets or bus lanes.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Brown sauce all the way, the fruitier the better.
What was the last book you read?
Kafka On The Shore by Haruki Murakami.
What’s your party trick?
I can wiggle my ears without touching them.
What’s your greatest ambition?
I have an app on my phone that shows me what percentage of the world I’ve visited. Currently I’m at 10%, and naturally I’m aiming for 100%!
What’s your guilty pleasure?
I’m a totally over-the-top cat mum. My cat George rules my life, and my guilty pleasure is just generally talking about him to anyone that will listen, giving him little treats and obsessively documenting every tiny thing he does on the internet. Also, Crocs. I love a pair of Crocs.
Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?
I always thought I would be really good at selling on TV, like on QVC or one of those shopping channels. Something about selling air fryers in a high-pressure environment really speaks to me.
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
To be honest, I’m such a home bird. I love travelling, and I have been to some amazing places in my life, but being back at home in Birmingham is where I feel the most me.
Which gadget couldn’t you live without?
I bought my husband a proper bean-to-cup coffee machine about six years ago, and now I can’t imagine my life without it. How it hasn’t given up the ghost on me I don’t know, I’ve worked it to death, but it just keeps making great coffee!
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
I’d ask Donald Trump what brand of fake tan he’s using, then recommend something with a bit more of a natural hue.