How and when did you start your career in the industry?

When I joined Mantis World just over five years ago, I just kind of stumbled into the industry. I had studied fine art at university, and had spent time learning about screen printing and textiles, but when I left, I went straight into sales for all kinds of brands. I’ve sold everything from cameras to cigarettes, and spent a whole year selling popcorn out of a transit van. So it felt like a match made in heaven when I applied to work at Mantis — my niche creative skill set and experience of selling at wholesale had finally found a home, and honestly, what an industry to fall into!

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

“I was listening to a podcast about this the other day” without a doubt. What can I say, I spend a lot of time driving and a lot of time listening to podcasts!

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Motivated, loud and upbeat.

What is your favourite radio station?

I have to admit, I listen to LBC far too much. I just love tuning in to people having a row over things like parking tickets or bus lanes.