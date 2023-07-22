You know the name, now get to know the person. Kyle Morrison, brand ambassador at AWDis, talks about his love of cars, cheesy tunes and crushing cans with his shoulder blades…
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
I started a year ago with AWDis in their customer service department, which has given me lots of useful insights into the production and logistics behind an operation like this. I’ve recently moved to the AWDis business development team as a brand ambassador where I get to interact directly with our customers, helping them grow their business and support them with product information, from stock to samples and everything in-between!
What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?
When I was voted ‘Best Representative of AWDis Core Values’, which are to never stand still, work together, do the right thing, do it with passion, and do what you can to make the world a better place!
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Easily fixated, excitable and inclusive.
What’s your favourite word or phrase?
“Sounds like a you problem” — especially when aimed at Tiff, my fellow brand ambassador… if I can get away with it!
Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?
Salt and vinegar, hands down!
Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?
‘Always Where I Need To Be’ by The Kooks. Love a cheesy tune!
What’s your hidden talent?
I can crush a can with my shoulder blades…
What’s your greatest ambition?
A garage full of childhood dream cars.
Kyle is big on recycling — he crushes empty cans using only his shoulder blades… allegedly. (We’re waiting for the video proof!)
What’s your guilty pleasure?
The mountain of sweets and crisps in the office at the moment! It’s customary when someone goes on business travel, they’re tasked with bringing back some sweets for everyone to enjoy!
Is there another job you’ve always wanted to do?
A car journalist — the realistic, adult version of a race car driver.
Where is the best place you’ve ever visited?
Valencia in Spain. Out of season in December.
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
My TV. What would my couch face without it?
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
Guy Ritchie — simply put, “How?”.