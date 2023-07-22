How and when did you start your career in the industry?

I started a year ago with AWDis in their customer service department, which has given me lots of useful insights into the production and logistics behind an operation like this. I’ve recently moved to the AWDis business development team as a brand ambassador where I get to interact directly with our customers, helping them grow their business and support them with product information, from stock to samples and everything in-between!

What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

When I was voted ‘Best Representative of AWDis Core Values’, which are to never stand still, work together, do the right thing, do it with passion, and do what you can to make the world a better place!

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Easily fixated, excitable and inclusive.

What’s your favourite word or phrase?

“Sounds like a you problem” — especially when aimed at Tiff, my fellow brand ambassador… if I can get away with it!