How and when did you start your career in the industry?

Working in the warehouse for Chadwick Textiles when I was 17, which my father (the chairman) reluctantly agreed to, as I had dropped out of college.

What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

I think it’s developing and then moving into our new purpose-built Chadwicks site here in Altrincham nearly three years ago. It gave the whole business a lift, and things have gone from strength to strength ever since.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Hyperactive, competitive and amusing.