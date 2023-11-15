How and when did you start your career in the industry?

I began my career with Prestige Leisure in June 2006. Initially joining as the marketing manager, I was a one-person team at the time. Over the years my role has evolved, and I now handle both sales and marketing aspects.

What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

The most impactful experience I’ve had at work wasn’t necessarily the best, but it holds a lot of significance for me. Around 10 years ago, I went through a tough time with anxiety, and during that time I was lucky enough to have some amazing colleagues who had my back and helped me get through it — their support meant a lot to me. I now have the privilege of being part of our company’s initiative to provide better support for employees’ mental health.