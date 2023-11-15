You know the name, now get to know the person! Jennifer Weightman, head of sales and marketing at Prestige Leisure UK, talks about her love of Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens, being a foster carer, and learning British Sign Language…
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
I began my career with Prestige Leisure in June 2006. Initially joining as the marketing manager, I was a one-person team at the time. Over the years my role has evolved, and I now handle both sales and marketing aspects.
What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?
The most impactful experience I’ve had at work wasn’t necessarily the best, but it holds a lot of significance for me. Around 10 years ago, I went through a tough time with anxiety, and during that time I was lucky enough to have some amazing colleagues who had my back and helped me get through it — their support meant a lot to me. I now have the privilege of being part of our company’s initiative to provide better support for employees’ mental health.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
I asked my friends to sum up my personality in three words. At first, they said I’m “a riot”, “a bit bossy” and good at picking friends. But they later changed their minds and went with loyal, caring and I’m “a good laugh” — that made my heart all warm and fuzzy!
What’s your favourite word or phrase?
When someone says: “Can you please help me?” It shows there’s a challenge, but it also means they’re open to working together and getting support to tackle it.
What’s your greatest ambition?
As a foster carer, I aspire to be recognised as someone who has contributed to making improvements in Scotland’s social care system for children. It’s a cause close to my heart, and I’m dedicated to playing my part in creating a positive impact on the lives of children and their well-being.
Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?
Cheese and onion. I love vinegar, especially balsamic, and anything pickled, but vinegar on crisps? No thank you!
Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?
Lost Without U by Hifi Sean. I was lucky enough to have experienced my teenage years during the ‘90s, when dance music was making its mark in the UK clubs. I fully embraced the vibrant rave scene and enjoyed the atmosphere on the dance floors. Of course, I’m too old for all that now, and my preferences have led me more to soulful gospel house!
What’s your hidden talent?
I can sign the alphabet in British Sign Language.
Jennifer couldn’t live without her hair straighteners [Image by Lombroso under CC BY-SA 4.0 licence]
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Watching ‘Married at First Sight Australia’! My excuse is that my brother lives in Australia, so it’s a fantastic way to catch a glimpse of his new home and immerse myself in the culture. Well, the real reason is that I just can’t resist the drama and excitement that unfolds on the show — it’s a rollercoaster of emotions!
Is there another job you’ve always wanted to do?
Being a foster carer, providing a nurturing and supportive environment for children in need, is incredibly rewarding. It’s a role that brings me great joy, knowing that I can make a positive difference in these young lives.
Where is the best place you’ve ever visited?
Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen. The beautiful gardens, combined with the rides and vibrant atmosphere, left a lasting impression on me.
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
Hair straighteners.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
I’d ask my gran the recipe for her chicken and rice soup. When we felt under the weather, she’d work her magic and I’ve never been able to recreate it!