How and when did you start your career in the industry?

By accident. Coming from a recruitment background, I worked for a clothing distributor for 11 years before joining Tee Jays 18 months ago, and I’ve not looked back!

What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

Not one thing, but generally I love meeting a variety of different people. It has provided me the opportunity to learn and widen my view on all subjects of life, learning something new every day.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Fun, determined and passionate.

What’s your favourite word or phrase?

Life is too short!