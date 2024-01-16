You know the name, now get to know the person! Jenna Bradley, UK brand ambassador for Tee Jays, talks about her love of John Lennon, running, and wanting to be a ‘90s rock star
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
By accident. Coming from a recruitment background, I worked for a clothing distributor for 11 years before joining Tee Jays 18 months ago, and I’ve not looked back!
What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?
Not one thing, but generally I love meeting a variety of different people. It has provided me the opportunity to learn and widen my view on all subjects of life, learning something new every day.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Fun, determined and passionate.
What’s your favourite word or phrase?
Life is too short!
Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?
Salt and vinegar all the way.
Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?
‘Angry’, the new Rolling Stones song.
What’s your hidden talent?
I don’t hide many things, so nothing is really hidden. I do run an average of four times a week to keep myself sane.
What’s your greatest ambition?
To grow old and look back feeling happy with what I have achieved in life, including happy children and spending as much time as I could in the sun.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
New found love for decent/expensive wine, and I also love a good board game.
Is there another job you’ve always wanted to do?
To be a rock star! But in the ‘90s…
Where is the best place you’ve ever visited?
Mexico — I’ve been twice and would choose to return again, but also, I travel a lot and love coming home.
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
Having naturally curly hair, which I’ve hated since I was young, I couldn’t live without my Dyson hair straighteners.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
Not so much a question, but I would warn John Lennon! Legend.