How and when did you start your career in the industry?

I first picked up a squeegee to print merch for local gigs in Brighton in 1984 — one colour only, stencil made in the bath and I couldn’t testify to the washfastness, as I was 16 and less concerned in those early days! In the same year, I got a job as a trainee screen printer for Halo Signs, which was a proper outfit.

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

Currently ‘Does it offer lasting value?’ is a favourite, but sometimes it’s ‘Oh, S*#T’ as I fall off my mountain bike on a trail!

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Enthusiastic, loyal and nerdy.

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

I’m a massive fan of The National, so their latest single with Bon Iver, ‘Weird Goodbyes’, is my earworm of the moment. That one is always changing.