How and when did you start your career in the industry?

Essential Embroidery Design started back in 1998, but prior to that, I’d been involved in a family business manufacturing leather belts for the fashion industry. When fashion turned away from belts, we decided to separate and each go our own way. I had a lot of friends in the promotional industry who suggested that I should look at embroidery, as they said it was a sector that wasn’t being serviced properly. So I researched it a little bit and took the plunge!

What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

In the early days, we had a major role in the supply of all the clothing for the rebrand of the telecoms company One 2 One to T-Mobile, which at the time was a major project for a company of any size, let alone us. On paper it was probably beyond our capabilities, but we managed it — I can still remember everybody working day and night, and the mountains of garments we had to climb over to get to the machines. It was certainly challenging, but I believe it gave us the springboard to grow, and really helped establish Essential within our industry as a company that can handle and service major projects to a very high standard.