Emilia Hepple, marketing and events coordinator at Stocks Embroidery & Sewing Solutions, talks about her love of true crime, elephant sanctuaries in Goa, and having a sweet tooth!
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
I fell into the industry after I left my first job at Mother Hubbard’s fish and chip restaurant in Bradford and was in desperate need of another job. I applied to anything and everything I could, and eventually got an interview with Stocks. I started a role as junior office administrator and gradually worked my way through a few job roles, including looking after orders and spare parts. After I had my son, I came back part-time and took on marketing, which led to organising shows on behalf of Stocks, and creating the Print & Stitch Roadshows. And here I am, almost ten years later…
What was the last book you read?
I’m a sucker for true crime. It was Catching A Serial Killer: My hunt for murderer Christopher Halliwell, which is about the disappearance of Sian O’Callaghan back in 2011.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Witty, thoughtful and sarcastic.
What’s your favourite word or phrase?
I say ‘no worries’ all the time, in person, on emails, on texts…
Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?
Salt and vinegar.
Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?
L’Amour Toujours by Gigi D’Agostino.
What’s your hidden talent?
I can touch my nose with my tongue, if you would call that a talent…
What’s your greatest ambition?
I’m quite laidback and happy for life to lead me down the paths that I’m meant to go down; so, to do that, whilst being the best version of myself and taking opportunities when they come my way. To live life in the moment, so that one day I can look back and say “Yeah, you did good”.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Haribo Tangfastics! I have such a sweet tooth!
Having considered being a police officer, Emilia still likes the idea of whizzing around with blue lights on!
Is there another job you’ve always wanted to do?
I umm’d and ahh’d about going into the emergency services for a short period of time. A paramedic was one thought whilst I was younger, however I’m very squeamish, so wouldn’t last a day. Then it moved to the police —I still like the thought of whizzing in and out of traffic with blue lights on!
Where is the best place you’ve ever visited?
Goa in India. It was unreal! My best memory (as it was a while ago) was visiting the elephant sanctuary, where we were able to take an elephant ride and also bathe the elephants, which was quite an experience!
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
Oh, I’m an Apple Watch person. I couldn’t live without it, and that’s not even for the link to my phone! If I can’t track a workout, is there any point in even going to the gym?
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
I’d ask anyone dead: “Is there anything after death, or is this it?”