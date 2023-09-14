How and when did you start your career in the industry?

I fell into the industry after I left my first job at Mother Hubbard’s fish and chip restaurant in Bradford and was in desperate need of another job. I applied to anything and everything I could, and eventually got an interview with Stocks. I started a role as junior office administrator and gradually worked my way through a few job roles, including looking after orders and spare parts. After I had my son, I came back part-time and took on marketing, which led to organising shows on behalf of Stocks, and creating the Print & Stitch Roadshows. And here I am, almost ten years later…

What was the last book you read?

I’m a sucker for true crime. It was Catching A Serial Killer: My hunt for murderer Christopher Halliwell, which is about the disappearance of Sian O’Callaghan back in 2011.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Witty, thoughtful and sarcastic.