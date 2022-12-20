You know the name, now get to know the person! Dominic Bunce, director of David Sharp, talks about his balloon modelling skills, a love of ‘90s music and Kos in Greece
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
I started at the tender age of 19, in the embroidery production room, lifting and shifting boxes.
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
I curse a lot under my breath, usually at myself.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Loyal, hardworking and funny(ish).
What’s your favourite radio station?
I prefer my own playlist on YouTube music — I’m a sucker for some ‘90s music.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Tomato ketchup all the way.
What was the last book you read?
That’s Not How You Wash A Squirrel by David Thorne.
What’s your party trick?
Balloon modelling animals and bad jokes.
What’s your greatest ambition?
Just to be happy — if you’re happy, everything else falls into place.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Chocolate. If it’s in the fridge, I will relocate it!
Is there another job you’ve always wanted to do?
Pilot.
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
Kos in Greece, looking up at the bluest of skies.
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
Work: our bespoke database. Home: smart speaker for music.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask them?
So, chicken, which one of you came first?