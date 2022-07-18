You know the name, now get to know the person. Courtney Jacob, textiles sales manager for UK & Ireland at HG Kippax & Sons, talks about his love of Heart 80s, New York cheesecake and being a textile fanatic
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
I started in the industry in 2017 when I began Mogul, my own custom gymwear brand, using a heat press and outsourced screen printers.
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
And yourself?
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Passionate, motivated and unpredictable.
What is your favourite radio station?
Has to be Heart 80s. I love a good synthesiser.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Mmmmm…brown sauce.
What was the last book you read?
Design and Optimization of Production Lines by Paolo Renna and Michele Ambrico.
What’s your party trick?
Unfortunately, I don’t have one, so I always resort to the worm, ha!
What’s your greatest ambition?
Fashion design.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
New York cheesecake!
Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?
No, I’ve always been a textile fanatic.
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
I would probably be in Bora Bora.
Which gadget couldn’t you live without?
My Aspinall London Padfolio.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
Virgil Abloh – what was the first item you screen printed?