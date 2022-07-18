How and when did you start your career in the industry?

I started in the industry in 2017 when I began Mogul, my own custom gymwear brand, using a heat press and outsourced screen printers.

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

And yourself?

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Passionate, motivated and unpredictable.

What is your favourite radio station?

Has to be Heart 80s. I love a good synthesiser.