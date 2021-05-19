You know the name, now get to know the person. Clive Helders, sales director at Euro Cap, is celebrating four decades in the industry this year. Here he talks about test driving fast cars, being a keen runner, and his ambition to drive an RV across the US and Canada
How did you start your career in the industry?
After I left school I worked for my dad at a workwear company, starting out as a pattern-maker, then in 1981, I joined the headwear industry as a buyer at the West Riding Hat Company. I spent 15 years there, going from buyer up to commercial director, then spent the last two years in the sales department, which I loved. In 1998, I met John Tang from Euro Cap and he offered me a job to run sales. After seven years, I was approached by a competitor to look after their UK sales and I thought that the time was right to move. I had always kept in touch with the directors at Euro Cap though, and they asked me to return in April 2017. This year, I’m celebrating 40 years in the headwear industry!
Which work-related achievement are you most proud of?
Providing headwear for security at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.
What’s the most embarrassing thing to ever happen to you at work?
Dressing up as an Ugly Sister at Christmas with my boss.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Laidback, honest and dedicated.
What’s your favourite word or phrase?
“Unbelievable, Jeff!”
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Tomato ketchup.
What’s your hidden talent?
Sewing and pattern-making.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Midget gems.
Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?
I’ve always wanted to be a test car driver.
If you could choose to be anywhere on Earth right now, where would it be?
In the US, seeing my grandkids.
What’s the single best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
Don’t take yourself too seriously.
What’s your greatest ambition?
To drive across the US and Canada in an RV [recreational vehicle].
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
I’m a keen runner, so I’d ask Roger Bannister what it felt like to run the first four-minute mile.