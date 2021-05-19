How did you start your career in the industry?

After I left school I worked for my dad at a workwear company, starting out as a pattern-maker, then in 1981, I joined the headwear industry as a buyer at the West Riding Hat Company. I spent 15 years there, going from buyer up to commercial director, then spent the last two years in the sales department, which I loved. In 1998, I met John Tang from Euro Cap and he offered me a job to run sales. After seven years, I was approached by a competitor to look after their UK sales and I thought that the time was right to move. I had always kept in touch with the directors at Euro Cap though, and they asked me to return in April 2017. This year, I’m celebrating 40 years in the headwear industry!