You know the name, now get to know the person! Chris Edwards, brand ambassador at Native Spirit, talks about his consumption of flat whites, his love of skiing in the French Alps, and his habit of singing along to West End hits while driving…
How long have you been working in the industry?
Nearly five years, so a relative newbie compared to some people, but I absolutely love the industry.
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
Flat white, extra shot please! Covering the UK and Ireland, I hit a fair few drive-through coffee houses!
Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?
Delta by Mumford & Sons. My wife and I went to Copenhagen to see them a few years back, and this tune is class and just gets stuck in your head!
What’s your favourite sports team?
Exeter Chiefs Rugby Club, my home-town club. I’ve been lucky enough to see them play all over Europe.
Chris loves to belt out smash hit tunes from Hamilton and other musicals while driving! [Credit: Travis Wise/imagesmag.uk/hamilton-licence]
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Heinz Tomato Ketchup–I am 100% brand loyal, no other ‘red sauce’ is allowed in our house!
What is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you at work?
I once suggested to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), whilst pitching to them, that we should kill two birds with one stone.
What fact about you surprises people?
My fastest-ever 5km run is 19 minutes 46 seconds.
What’s your greatest ambition?
To be known as a man of integrity, who loves his family, defends his friends and was always there for people.
What’s your hidden talent?
Being able to sing along, and play/sing/lip-sync all the characters from Broadway/West End smash hits Hamilton and Les Misérables… and I do this best from my driver’s seat, much to the amusement of other drivers.
If you were to do another job, what would it be?
I’d love to be a film location scout – this has to be the best job, to be given a requirement to find locations for a certain film. For example, someone was tasked with the job of finding ‘that island’ in Thailand they used for the film The Beach with Leonardo DiCaprio. Or Petra in Jordan, for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, someone went and checked it out for the film studio!
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
This time of the year it has to be skiing in the French Alps, with a side order of après ski, cheese, baguettes, cold beers, blue skies, fresh snow and vin chaud.
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
My Garmin Forerunner watch, which is key to keeping active considering how much time I spend in the car.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) a question, what would you ask?
Taylor Swift, can you use Native Spirit’s NS401 Hoody and NS305 T-Shirt for all your Eras Tour merch this summer in Europe, and forever more please?