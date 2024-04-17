How long have you been working in the industry?

Nearly five years, so a relative newbie compared to some people, but I absolutely love the industry.

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

Flat white, extra shot please! Covering the UK and Ireland, I hit a fair few drive-through coffee houses!

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

Delta by Mumford & Sons. My wife and I went to Copenhagen to see them a few years back, and this tune is class and just gets stuck in your head!

What’s your favourite sports team?

Exeter Chiefs Rugby Club, my home-town club. I’ve been lucky enough to see them play all over Europe.