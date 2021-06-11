You know the name, now get to know the person. Chessie Rosier-Parker, director and studio manager of Squeegee & Ink, talks about AirPods, audiobooks and honeymooning in Hawaii
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
Seven years ago, I started screen printing replica computer panels from the 1960s, and then I just moved to being more of a dedicated T-shirt printer in the last two years.
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
No sorry, I don’t need a digitiser.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Ambitious, enthusiastic and motivated.
What is your favourite radio station?
I don’t listen to the radio — audiobooks are my thing.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Tomato ketchup, but Heinz only.
What was the last book you read?
I’m currently reading/listening to Traction by Gino Wickman.
What’s your party trick?
Guessing secrets.
What’s your greatest ambition?
To have an animal sanctuary, travel around the world in a campervan and be considered an entrepreneur.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Expensive beer.
Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?
Stockbroker.
If you could choose to be anywhere on Earth right now, where would it be?
Hawaii in a hot tub — it’s where me and Emily went on our honeymoon.
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
AirPods when running.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
I would ask Melania Trump why she hasn’t run away yet.