How and when did you start your career in the industry?

Seven years ago, I started screen printing replica computer panels from the 1960s, and then I just moved to being more of a dedicated T-shirt printer in the last two years.

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

No sorry, I don’t need a digitiser.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Ambitious, enthusiastic and motivated.

What is your favourite radio station?

I don’t listen to the radio — audiobooks are my thing.

Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?

Tomato ketchup, but Heinz only.