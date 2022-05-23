How and when did you start your career in the industry?

I started in the industry straight after completing a textiles fashion degree at Loughborough College of Art & Design. I moved to Nottingham and my first job was a draughtsperson, drawing up designs in preparation for digitising into embroidery. After that I moved on to digitising designs for production, then got involved in sales and software support for GS UK. My role at GS UK still involves designing and software support, alongside marketing and organising the Promotion & Branding Shows that GS UK hosts every year.

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

Fine.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

The survey said: creative, easy-going and reliable.