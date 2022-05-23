You know the name, now get to know the person. Caroline Jones, technical consultant at GS UK, talks about her love of chocolate, listening to podcasts, and kayaking 125 miles from Devizes to Westminster Bridge
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
I started in the industry straight after completing a textiles fashion degree at Loughborough College of Art & Design. I moved to Nottingham and my first job was a draughtsperson, drawing up designs in preparation for digitising into embroidery. After that I moved on to digitising designs for production, then got involved in sales and software support for GS UK. My role at GS UK still involves designing and software support, alongside marketing and organising the Promotion & Branding Shows that GS UK hosts every year.
What’s your most overused word or phrase?
Fine.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
The survey said: creative, easy-going and reliable.
What’s your favourite radio station?
I probably listen to podcasts more than anything. My current favourites are Off Menu and 3 Little Words.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Tomato ketchup.
What was the last book you read?
How to Read Water by Tristan Gooley.
What’s your party trick?
A bit of juggling.
What’s your greatest ambition?
There’s an endurance event called Devizes to Westminster, where you kayak non-stop the 125 miles from Devizes to Westminster Bridge. I’ve finished it twice now in a doubles boat in just under 24 hours. The ultimate ambition is to complete it eight times to qualify for the 1,000 mile club — not sure if that’s achievable for me, but you can always keep believing.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Kayaking. I took it up 15 years ago with my children, and it’s been a big part of our lives ever since. It involves lots of time spent on the water, training and racing, all year round, which offsets chocolate: my other guilty pleasure.
Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?
Cabinet maker.
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
Given the recent lack of travelling, pretty much anywhere with sunshine, water and my family would do!
Which gadget couldn’t you live without?
I’m definitely not a gadget person — does a pen and sketchbook count?
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would it be?
Probably many people — why?