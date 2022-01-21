When did you start working in the industry?

I went straight from school to work in the factory.

What’s the best thing that ever happened to you at work?

Two things, apart from the factory: in the early 1960s, I got involved in the music business just by chance and became a music promoter. So in the daytime I was working in the factory, and in the evening I was working with The Beatles, The Hollies, The Searchers, Gerry and the Pacemakers etc — exciting times, but hard work! I also received a phone call in the late 80s from Nat Lofthouse, the Bolton Wanderers and England striker, who asked me to be a ball sponsor as our company supplied the club shop with ties and scarves. Twelve months later, I became chairman of the club.