You know the name, now get to know the person. Barry Chaytow, managing director of Tie & Scarf Company, talks about his love of Japan, being chair of Bolton Wanderers and working with The Beatles
When did you start working in the industry?
I went straight from school to work in the factory.
What’s the best thing that ever happened to you at work?
Two things, apart from the factory: in the early 1960s, I got involved in the music business just by chance and became a music promoter. So in the daytime I was working in the factory, and in the evening I was working with The Beatles, The Hollies, The Searchers, Gerry and the Pacemakers etc — exciting times, but hard work! I also received a phone call in the late 80s from Nat Lofthouse, the Bolton Wanderers and England striker, who asked me to be a ball sponsor as our company supplied the club shop with ties and scarves. Twelve months later, I became chairman of the club.
What’s your favourite sports team?
Bolton Wanderers FC.
Which tune can’t you get out of your head?
‘Time of My Life’ from Dirty Dancing.
What’s your greatest ambition?
To go into space.
What’s your hidden talent?
Snooker.
If you were to do another job, what would it be?
A barrister.
If you could be anywhere on earth right now, where would you be?
Tokyo in Japan.
What’s your favourite music?
Motown.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Tiramisu.
What’s the best place you have ever visited?
Japan – I visit there quite often as it’s our biggest export market.
Which gadget couldn’t you live without?
My vintage pinball machine.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
I would ask my mother more about her life, which I regret not doing when she was alive.