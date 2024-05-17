How and when did you start your career in the industry?

I joined straight out of university, and said that this would be ‘short-term’ whilst I looked for a job. I’m now coming up to my 13th year.

What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

Not one thing, but being able to travel all over Europe. It’s a great way to immerse yourself in the customers’ surroundings, and really get a feel for what sort of products they are looking for.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

I asked the lads this question, and I don’t think I can share what their first words were! I’m sure they meant reliable, laidback and authentic.

What’s your favourite word or phrase?

Just be normal, which essentially means be polite, kind and mindful.