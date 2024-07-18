How long have you been working in the industry?

30 years. I fell into it, and have not looked back since.

What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

Being able to travel all around the world. My work has enabled me to see China, Hong Kong, parts of Canada and the US, plus most of Europe. You learn so much about different cultures working with people from all walks of life.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Loyal, hardworking and brutally honest.

What sports team do you support?

Being from West London, Queens Park Rangers FC. The Superhoops.