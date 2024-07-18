You know the name, now get to know the person! Andrew Kouroushi, area sales manager at BTC Activewear, talks about his love of Queens Park Rangers FC, globetrotting, and being a Greek souvlaki/BBQ king…
How long have you been working in the industry?
30 years. I fell into it, and have not looked back since.
What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?
Being able to travel all around the world. My work has enabled me to see China, Hong Kong, parts of Canada and the US, plus most of Europe. You learn so much about different cultures working with people from all walks of life.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Loyal, hardworking and brutally honest.
What sports team do you support?
Being from West London, Queens Park Rangers FC. The Superhoops.
Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?
Tomato ketchup, of course.
What fact about you surprises people?
Played, scored and coached in the FA Cup.
What’s your favourite film?
I have a few: The Great Escape, Kelly’s Heroes and Gladiator.
What’s your greatest ambition?
I have fulfilled my greatest ambition: being a great husband and dad to my three grown-up children, and nurturing them to be a better person than me.
What’s your hidden talent?
Being Greek Cypriot, I am the souvlaki/BBQ king.
As a long-time fan of the Superhoops, Loftus Road is Andrew’s home from home [Image Courtesy of Ungry Young Man on Flickr – CC BY 2.0 DEED]
Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?
Sports agent for upcoming youngsters to make sure they are guided correctly.
If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?
On a beach, in the Mediterranean sea, the Maldives or the Seychelles.
Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?
The app that locks my car from anywhere, as I often forget if I locked it.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
I would ask my sister and brother, who both sadly passed away, how they are.