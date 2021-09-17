How and when did you start your career in the industry?

I was bitten by the art and design bug from an early age. From the age of 16-23, I studied graphic design and worked in a design studio/screen printing environment. Then in 1998 aged 23, I started working in the industry, installing and training on the early Roland PC50 print-and-cut device.

What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

Seeing a customer’s business grow and succeed through the advice I have given. I have a huge passion and enthusiasm for this industry, and love to pass this on – it’s the gift that keeps giving!

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Loyal, honest and prepared.

What’s your favourite word or phrase?

Awesome –I hate it, but cannot stop saying it.