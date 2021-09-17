You know the name, now get to know the person. Adam Wyles, head of digital and transfer technology at Amaya Sales UK, talks about cheese and marmite crumpets, the Maldives, and DJing in clubs around Leicester
How and when did you start your career in the industry?
I was bitten by the art and design bug from an early age. From the age of 16-23, I studied graphic design and worked in a design studio/screen printing environment. Then in 1998 aged 23, I started working in the industry, installing and training on the early Roland PC50 print-and-cut device.
What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?
Seeing a customer’s business grow and succeed through the advice I have given. I have a huge passion and enthusiasm for this industry, and love to pass this on – it’s the gift that keeps giving!
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Loyal, honest and prepared.
What’s your favourite word or phrase?
Awesome –I hate it, but cannot stop saying it.
Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?
Cheese and onion all the way!
Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?
Howlin’ For You by The Black Keys.
What’s your hidden talent?
Pure oldskool –I was a DJ for many years in clubs around Leicester doing hip hop, trance, house, and drum and bass. I grew up with graffiti from a very early age, and it has stuck with me ever since.
What’s your greatest ambition?
To be the best dad, husband, friend and person I can be to everyone that knows me.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Crumpets with butter, marmite and cheese –a pure game-changer.
What’s the best place you’ve visited?
The Maldives for peace and tranquillity – this was before we had the kids!
Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?
If I never started in this industry, I think now I would have become a tattooist.
Which gadget couldn’t you live without?
My Nespresso machine. Life’s greatest invention.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
Easy one this: my dad. He passed away when I was 15, so I would ask, “Do you fancy a pint, Dad?”