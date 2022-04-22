You know the name, now get to know the person. Zsolt Petrik, managing director at Fifth Column, talks about his love of noodle soup, cycling and blasting loud punk rock music in the office
How long have you been working in the industry?
I started working at Fifth Column 11 years ago, and that’s when I got involved in T-shirt printing. That’s if we don’t count the spray-painted and bleached band T-shirts we did with our friends at the age of 14-15.
What’s the best thing to ever happen to you at work?
I don’t want to sound cheesy, but great satisfaction comes from our customers when they come back to us saying how happy they are with their printed or embroidered merch. It reassures us that it’s worth all the hard work.
Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?
‘Watching The Detectives’ by Elvis Costello.
What’s your favourite TV show?
My new favourite is Ted Lasso, but I like the classics: The Sopranos, The Wire, O.Z., Breaking Bad, etc.
Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?
Salt and vinegar please.
What’s the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you at work?
Not sure if this counts, but when I cycle to work and the rain starts midway, I have to get changed at work, so I look for some old samples I can put on — so imagine me wearing tight sweatpants in strange bright colours with an oversized black hoodie.
What’s your most unappealing habit?
Shall we ask my colleagues? Maybe blasting loud punk rock music in the office?
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Noodle soup in some unusual flavours.
What’s your hidden talent?
Not sure if I have one.
If you could have anyone else’s job, whose would you want?
I’m happy with my current role.
What is the best place you’ve ever visited?
We spent the last weekend in North Wales, it’s magical! My wife and I also love Portugal, and the Azores.
Which gadget couldn’t you live without?
My bicycle.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
Not sure who I’d have to ask this to, but it would be great to know: when will live music and events be back at a pre-Covid level?