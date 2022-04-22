How long have you been working in the industry?

I started working at Fifth Column 11 years ago, and that’s when I got involved in T-shirt printing. That’s if we don’t count the spray-painted and bleached band T-shirts we did with our friends at the age of 14-15.

What’s the best thing to ever happen to you at work?

I don’t want to sound cheesy, but great satisfaction comes from our customers when they come back to us saying how happy they are with their printed or embroidered merch. It reassures us that it’s worth all the hard work.

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

‘Watching The Detectives’ by Elvis Costello.