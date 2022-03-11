How long have you been working in the industry?

33 years and a bit, my first day being April Fool’s Day – says it all, really.

What’s your most overused word or phrase?

Will you just [email protected]%ing well get on with it?!

Which tune can’t you get out of your head?

Around The World by Daft Punk. My son is mad on Daft Punk right now. Did you know the phrase “around the world” is repeated 144 times, and is the entirety of the lyrics?

What’s your favourite sports team?

Either Williams or McLaren Formula 1 teams, particularly during the 80s and 90s, with drivers like Senna, Prost, Mansell and Piquet – one of my favourite pictures is of Mansell giving Senna a lift back to the pits.

Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?

Brown sauce! Tommy sauce is for kids!