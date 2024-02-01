Personalisation Experience will delve into the value of integrating personalised products into your offering, and you can explore the latest customisation-enabling solutions and connect with a host of industry experts.

You can also visit our dedicated Personalisation Experience conference. Attend a series of live debates and interactive discussions with Dan Rozentals, Customer Success Team Manager, Printful, Serena Bonomi, Circular Economy Innovation & Strategy Expert, and more, and you’ll be one step closer to grasping the commercial value of personalisation and understanding how you can capitalise on the trend.

But it doesn’t stop there! Our new Personalise Make Wear feature will demonstrate the end-to-end production of personalised and sports-related merchandise. You can also participate in expert-guided end-to-end production tours of the latest technologies from brands including Kornit, Brother, Tajima, Klieverik and GreenTex, as well as attend fireside chats focused on cutting edge solutions and processes.

So, what sets FESPA apart from other industry events? For some time now FESPA has had an established presence in the textile printing industry. We’ve witnessed key launches that have revolutionised the industry. We’ve connected textile manufacturers with experts who can help guide their business forward. We’ve delivered features that inspire and educate. And we’ve helped professionals like you to be confident in deciding ‘this is what’s next for my business’.

So what are you waiting for? For more information on FESPA Global Print Expo, Personalisation Experience and Sportswear Pro, and to register, visit: https://fespaglobalprintexpo.com/. Don’t forget, one ticket grants you with access to all the exhibition spaces!

Register before 19th February and save €30 on your ticket using promo code SWPA425.