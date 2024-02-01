Unveil countless opportunities at FESPA Global Print Expo, Personalisation Experience and Sportswear Pro 2024!
Whether you’re looking to delve into new vertical markets such as sportswear, expand your offering by introducing personalised products or enhance your production with new technologies and solutions, FESPA Global Print Expo, Personalisation Experience and Sportswear Pro (19 to 22 March 2024, RAI, Amsterdam) should be on your agenda for 2024!
Witness the latest developments in textile printing, explore personalisation-enabling solutions, and see the complete end-to-end manufacturing of sportswear all under one roof.
Textile printing in the spotlight at FESPA Global Print Expo 2024
Screen printing, digital printing, direct-to-film and direct-to-garment technologies. Finishing and embroidery equipment. Software solutions, fabrics and inks. It’s all there to be discovered in Amsterdam! So whatever you’re looking for, you’re bound to find the answers at FESPA Global Print Expo.
Running for the first time… Sportswear Pro!
New in 2024, Sportswear Pro will immerse you in the latest technologies for end-to-end, on-demand and customised sportswear production – from design (CAD/CAM and 3D body scanning) to production (CMT [‘cut, make and trim’], bonding and knitting) and decoration (printing, engraving, embroidery and laser appliqué systems).
And, as a key growth area for garment producers, we’re delving deeper into the sportswear opportunity in a comprehensive one-day conference. With speakers from the ITA Institute of Textile Technology, Desinder, Printful and more, you’ll hear about the latest innovations in materials and fabrics, nearshore manufacturing, sustainable production and how AI is shaping the future of production.
Reimagine the customised garment opportunity at Personalisation Experience
Personalisation Experience will delve into the value of integrating personalised products into your offering, and you can explore the latest customisation-enabling solutions and connect with a host of industry experts.
You can also visit our dedicated Personalisation Experience conference. Attend a series of live debates and interactive discussions with Dan Rozentals, Customer Success Team Manager, Printful, Serena Bonomi, Circular Economy Innovation & Strategy Expert, and more, and you’ll be one step closer to grasping the commercial value of personalisation and understanding how you can capitalise on the trend.
But it doesn’t stop there! Our new Personalise Make Wear feature will demonstrate the end-to-end production of personalised and sports-related merchandise. You can also participate in expert-guided end-to-end production tours of the latest technologies from brands including Kornit, Brother, Tajima, Klieverik and GreenTex, as well as attend fireside chats focused on cutting edge solutions and processes.
So, what sets FESPA apart from other industry events? For some time now FESPA has had an established presence in the textile printing industry. We’ve witnessed key launches that have revolutionised the industry. We’ve connected textile manufacturers with experts who can help guide their business forward. We’ve delivered features that inspire and educate. And we’ve helped professionals like you to be confident in deciding ‘this is what’s next for my business’.
So what are you waiting for? For more information on FESPA Global Print Expo, Personalisation Experience and Sportswear Pro, and to register, visit: https://fespaglobalprintexpo.com/. Don’t forget, one ticket grants you with access to all the exhibition spaces!
Register before 19th February and save €30 on your ticket using promo code SWPA425.