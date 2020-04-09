Alison Hylton, owner of Uniform Supplies, said: “As our printing and embroidery work had ceased due to schools and businesses closing down, we decided to use our resources to try and make some money for the NHS charity.

“I already do volunteer work for this charity in my own time. We also provide PPE to industry.”

Alison explained that the idea came from a friend whose wife had contracted, and has since recovered from, Covid-19 while working at the NHS.

“He had to leave his home and go into self-isolation into a hotel in Newcastle. He looked out of his bedroom window and saw a sign being changed on an old cinema for the world passing by to see, which simply said: ‘NHS Nobody Does It Better!’.

“We have a had a really good positive response so far. Let’s hope we can raise some much-needed funds for our NHS.”

