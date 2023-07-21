Global clothing manufacturer Mi Hub has signed up to the wastewater transparency programme organised and run by Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC).

The ‘Roadmap to Zero’ initiative seeks to reduce and eventually eliminate hazardous chemicals from manufacturing and production processes in the textiles, leather and footwear industry. These chemicals can infiltrate the water supply and farming irrigation, contaminating crops and drinking water locally.

Mi Hub is the first uniform provider to join the ZDHC network.

The group – which comprises the brands Dimensions, Alexandra, Affinity and Yaffy – says it is committed to ethical compliance, sustainable initiatives and its environmental, social and governance (ESG) programme.

“Mi Hub will continue to recognise the importance that we, now as a Signatory Friend of ZDHC– Vendor, have a responsibility along with our core suppliers to adhere to the ZDHC protocols and mission statement,” says Gill Oliver, Product & Manufacturing Director at Mi Hub.

In 2020, Mi Hub pledged that 80% of its fabric volume would come from mills participating in wastewater testing by 2025, and this new partnership with ZDHC will help the group meet its target.

Gill comments: “I’m thrilled to be able to say we are on track to achieve the target that 60% of our fabric volume will come from mills participating in wastewater testing by the end of the year. For the end of 2024, we are setting our target at 70% and we are confident of achieving our 80% target by the end of 2025.”

Other signatories of ZDHC include: Gymshark, John Lewis, Next, Nike, New Balance, Marks and Spencer, Levi’s and Superdry.

www.dimensions.co.uk